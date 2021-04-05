JEET’S INSPIRATIONAL OBSERVATIONS by Sarrvajeet Krishnaprasad

0

Sarrvajeet is a 14 year old boy with Special needs. Earlier when we were in Chennai we used to celebrate Brainism (Autism) Day by conducting Science Experiment Sessions for parents and children of the SCAN group. This year we decided to celebrate by publishing a book which has poems, messages, one-liners, paintings,artworks, certificates and a Talking Belt invented by Sarrvajeet.

Please download this book from the link given below and give good reviews to support us.

Check this out: JEET’S INSPIRATIONAL OBSERVATIONS: BOOK WITH POEMS, MESSAGES … https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091DZDZNF/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_awdb_494XX2RC5AX7A4DGC8WP

0

This is a NH Voice post and the images and content in this post belong to the author of the article. If you feel that any content posted in the article is a violation of copyright, please write to us at info@newzhook.com and we will take it down. There has been no commercial exchange by NewzHook for the publication of this article.