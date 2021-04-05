JEET’S INSPIRATIONAL OBSERVATIONS by Sarrvajeet Krishnaprasad

Sarrvajeet  is a 14 year old boy with  Special needs. Earlier  when we were in Chennai  we used to celebrate  Brainism (Autism) Day by conducting  Science  Experiment Sessions for parents and children  of the SCAN  group. This year we decided  to celebrate  by publishing a book which  has poems, messages, one-liners, paintings,artworks, certificates  and a Talking Belt invented by Sarrvajeet.

Please  download this book from  the link given  below  and give good reviews to support  us.

Check this out: JEET’S INSPIRATIONAL OBSERVATIONS: BOOK WITH POEMS, MESSAGES … https://www.amazon.com/dp/B091DZDZNF/ref=cm_sw_r_wa_awdb_494XX2RC5AX7A4DGC8WP

