Kerala High Court order helps Jilumol reach closer to her dreams of driving own car

Jilumol Mariet Thomas who does not have both hands had applied for a driver’s license after customizing her car according to her requirements. But Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has refused to grant her a driver’s license due to which her dream is pending for over two years now. The Kerala High Court had last week allowed Jilu to register her car in her name which Jilu believes is a first step towards realizing her dreams.

28-year-old Jilumol Mariet Thomas’ struggles to drive her own car has been going on for years now. She was born with no hands and Jilu had brought a car and also customized it to suit her requirements. Since past two years, Jilu has been trying for a driver’s license, but in vain. Concerned officials at the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) are not only unwilling to give her a license, but has been constantly mocking Jilu and her dreams. After Jilu pursued a legal route, Kerala High Court has allowed to register her car in her name without alterations. Though her dream remains unfulfilled, Jilu hopes that this is the first step towards realizing it.

Jilumol’s unfulfilled dream

Jilu who hails from Thodupuzha in Kerala had applied for a learner’s license at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). Though she knows how to drive an automatic car, taking it out to the road is impossible without a driver’s license. Officials bluntly refused her saying that there are no laws to register a person without hands.

Jilu, who is a professional graphic designer has been knocking doors in hopes of fulfilling her dreams. She had filed a case with the top court in Kerala and they had asked her to produce the vehicle without alterations and according to requirements of the MVD. While disposing her petition, court directed MVD to register the vehicle brought by her in the year 2018.

Justice V Raja Vijayaraghavan said that the Joint Regional Transport Officer of Thodupuzha will take appropriate steps to inspect the vehicle and ascertain its road worthiness as per procedure. “If the vehicle is found fit for registration as an ordinary passenger car, the same shall be carried out within a period of three weeks. The RTO shall refrain from initiating any coercive action against her for the delay in producing the registration certificate of the vehicle”, said his statement.

First step towards realizing dreams

The court whole observing her achievements stated that Jilu has not backed down due to her physical condition and hence deserves immense support for her efforts to become independent.

“The current court order is for allowing a normal registration for my car. I can take the car outside, but I still cannot drive it. What is the next step? That is what I’am looking forward to. What I had requested and want has still not been achieved”, Jilu told Newz Hook.

Jilu had also sent letters to the Kerala Chief Minister in hopes of getting fast response, but nothing positive has been done yet.

Also Read: