J&K cop detained in car with two terrorists

Davinder Singh, Deputy Superintendent of police at Srinagar airport, was caught with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Srinagar. One of them was Naveed Babu, who is accused in the killing of eleven people in Jammu and Kashmir last November. The terrorists, along with Singh, was caught in a vehicle at Wanpoh in Kulgam district enroute to Delhi. Police are investigating to why Singh was travelling with Babu.

More important, was Davinder Singh a covert operative of the central Intelligence agencies? Was he involved in Pulwama type operations? Will there now be a rearguard action by Doval & his team to protect Davinder Singh?- Prashant Bhushan, Lawyer and activist.

After further interrogation with Singh and Babu, the police found out many arms and ammunitions from various parts of Jammu and Kashmir. Police have been tracking Babu since the past many weeks. They caught him after he made a phone call to his brother.

There were earlier reports, dating back to 2013, which stated Singh’s connection to terrorists. Davinder Singh was awarded the Indian President’s bravery award on August last year. “J&K cop Davinder Singh caught with Hizbul Terrorists. His name had earlier been mentioned in Afzal Guru’s letter This feels very suspicious, especially at a time when the BJP govt is unhappy with the attention #CAA protests are getting!”, tweeted Congress leader Shama Mohamed.

Watch in Sign Language