JNU students union instigated violence: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has named Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Aishe Ghosh as among the nine suspects for violence at the university last week. The photographs of the stunted have been released to the media.

The students named are mostly members of the JNU students union which is controlled by the Left parties.

Only two of the students named are from the ABVP, which is the BJP students union wing.

Delhi Police say that many students wanted to register for the winter semester but were being prevented from doing so by the students union. The students then attacked the server room at JNU to stop online registrations and enforce a strike.

Soon after the attack a large group of people in masks and armed with rods entered the campus and attacked students and teachers.

Ghosh has accused the police of open bias and said she went to the scene to stop the violence. “I was not wearing any masks, I have done no wrong… I still have my blood soaked clothes,” she said.

Ministers in the Centre have also targeted the Left parties.

Today’s police press conference established that for the last five days the chorus that was created deliberately to blame ABVP, BJP and others, that wasn’t true. It’s the left organisations that pre-planned the violence, disabled CCTVs and & destroyed the server. – Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister

His colleague Smriti Irani, tweeted,”Left design in JNU unmasked. They led mobs of mayhem, destroyed public property paid for by taxpayers, disallowed new students from being enrolled, used the campus as a political battleground”.