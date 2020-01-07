JNU violence sparks protests across India

Thousands of people across India head protest after a mob of people in masks attacked students and teachers and destroyed property at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The protests were held by youth, mainly students, from different colleges. In Mumbai, they assembled near the Gateway of India to condemn the violence.

In Delhi, about 500 students and alumni from universities in Delhi protested outside the police headquarters. They accused the police of not acting quickly to stop the attacks. They have also accused the police of attacking students inside the JNU campus.

Bhupinder Chaudhry, Associate Professor, History at Delhi University alleged, “Police and administration are acting on the orders of the government. We want the police commissioner to come and assure us of an FIR. No one apart from JNU students has been injured”.

A protest also took place in Chhattisgarh’s capital Raipur by about 300 people, including students and activists. In Patna, students’ associated with the All India Students Federation (AISF) also staged a protest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a senior police official.

Union Home Minister has spoken to Delhi Police Commissioner over JNU violence and instructed him to take necessary action. Hon’ble minister has also ordered an enquiry to be carried out by a Joint CP level officer and asked for a report to be submitted as soon as possible. – Union Home Ministry statement

Union Ministers S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman, – both former JNU students, condemned the “violence”. SO did Congress leader Rahul Gandhi .

“The brutal attack on JNU students and teachers by masked thugs, that has left many seriously injured, is shocking. The fascists in control of our nation, are afraid of the voices of our brave students. Today’s violence in JNU is a reflection of that fear,” tweeted Gandhi.