Joe Biden is the next US President

After the CNN, Associated Press and NBC showed Joe Biden’s remarkable victory in Pennsylvania, he secured presidency of the United States of America. Biden, a Democrat party leader is now the 46th president of one of the largest countries in the world. Biden marked his place after crossing 270 electoral votes. Win of the 77-year-old comes as former president Donald Trump, who was also Biden’s opponent in the current elections, posed a threat to America’s democracy. As the country is battling deadly Coronavirus pandemic and economic crisis, Biden coming to power is likely to make things better.

“America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me- Joe Biden.

Indian-origin Kamala Harris will become the vice-president (VP), also the first woman and woman of color VP of the country.

Trump, who is clearly shocked and appalled at the results had claimed to go legally against the ballot counting in states that he was unable to win. Biden and Harris together is expected to make America a safer and better place to live for lakhs of migrants who lived in threat and fear during Trump’s presidency.

Biden addressed American people for the first time after becoming president at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Messages from world leaders

As America starts off a new chapter, leaders from across the world wished Biden and Harris.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights”, tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both”, tweeted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!”, tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!”, tweeted Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin.