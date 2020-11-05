Joe Biden wins key states in US elections

As the United States presidential (US) elections come to its final stage, Democrat candidate Joe Biden wins the majority while Republican candidate Donald Trump is behind though inch by inch. Biden has already taken the stake at crucial battlegrounds at state of Michigan and Wisconsin to name a few. Trump’s campaign has challenged the votes at both these states.

Biden has expressed confidence of winning the elections with enough states in his bag already. States Arizona, Alaska, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Maine, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are still counting.

Trump who vowed that he is moving the Supreme Court to stop counting pointing out that he already won indeed has some bad news as the top court may not have a final say in the presidential elections.

With a few more states votes to be counted, the world is looking up eagerly to the election results of one of the biggest countries. Trump, whose image has been largely affected badly for his inefficient handling of the Covid pandemic seems to have slimmer chances of winning when compared to former vice-president Biden who is quite popular. Trump’s who anti-migrant stand has gathered widespread criticism believes that migrants are a threat to greatness of America.