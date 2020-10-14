Johnson & Johnson pauses Covid vaccine trial

attack on doctors

USA-based Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was amongst one of the companies working on a Covid-19 vaccine. The company has now issued a statement saying that they have temporarily paused its Covid vaccine trial after one of the participants fell ill. The team at J&J also added that the participant is being examined and reviewed by their expert team.

J&J cleared that such pauses are common during vaccine trials which can include tens of thousands of people. They had started recruiting participants for Covid vaccine trials since September. The goal was to enroll over 60,000 people from across USA and the globe.

In September, AstraZeneca had also paused their Covid vaccine trial after one of their participants developed an unexplained illness.

Other countries where trials are taking place includes Brazil, Peru, South Africa, Chile, Colombia and Mexico.

A few countries including India have taken up initiatives for making Covid vaccine, but nothing has come out yet. Indian government announced that a Covid vaccine will be made available in the country by the year 2021.

