Joseph Thermadom is India’s first deaf & hard of hearing priest

Joseph Thermadom from the Ernakulam-Angamaly Diocese becomes India’s first priest with a hearing and speech impairment. This is indeed a great start towards inclusion. Read on to know more.

When it comes to creating an inclusive society, we still have a long way to go. From educational institutions and work places, sensitizing people about disabilities and reaching out to them is important. To those who believed that a disabled person cannot become a priest, Kerala based Joseph Thermadom shows the path. He is India’s first priest with a hearing and speech impairment. Thermadom has taken his religious vows and is all set to take charge.

A great step towards inclusion

Thermadom was born to Rosy and Thomas in Ernakulam. Thermadon and his brother, who also has a hearing and speech impairment, grew up and completed their education at Mumbai. After completing his higher education from the USA, Thermadon returned back to India. Though he wanted to become a priest very early, Thermadom could pursue his dreams only lately.

Thermadom belongs to the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese and his first religious profession took place at Yercaud on 25 May. He completed a year of novitiate before taking up charge as a priest. He became a part of the Holy Cross Fathers through their Ministry of the Deaf.

Thermadom taking up charge is definitely a praise worthy thing, something that promotes inclusion.

Ruma Roka is the Founder of Noida Deaf Society, a leading NGO that empowers people with hearing and speech impairment. She says, “This is such a great initiative. Human beings seek spirituality. But in the case of deaf people, they are often cut off from all that. So the news of Joseph Thermadom taking charge as a priest is definitely good news. This is a great start. Hopefully, there will be tools in days to come in order to learn more about Christianity”.

In days to come, inclusion must be made inevitable in every section of the society so that people with disabilities can become an integral part of the nation and its building.

