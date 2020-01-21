JP Nadda takes over as BJP President

JP Nadda has been chosen as the new National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Nadda, who was a former union minister, took charge to his new position from Monday. Nadda took over from Amit Shah, who is now the Union Home Minister. Nadda was elected unopposed since he was the only candidate. Nadda’s name was proposed by Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Rajnath Singh.

Heartiest congratulations to Hon’ble @JPNadda ji on being elected unopposed as the @BJP4India National President ! #JPNadda- Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Leader.

Nadda has a lot of challenges ahead of him. The BJP has been losing power in many states across India. Nadda, who is from Himachal Pradesh, is expected to bring back BJP’s dominance in India. Nadda was also a staunch RSS supporter before becoming a full-fledged BJP leader. He was appointed as BJP’s working president on June 2019 which gave him a bigger political mileage.

Nadda is considered to be one of the most powerful leaders of BJP after Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.