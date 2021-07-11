JUNAIDUL ISLAM – AN EXTREMELY TALENTED ENTREPRENEUR AND ARTIST IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY FROM BANGLADESH

He was born on September 4, 1998, to a Muslim family living in Cox’s Bazar, the southernmost district of Bangladesh. Junaidul Islam is currently a young musician. He came to the discussion through Bangladeshi Folk songs.

His songs “Alone”, “Dark Night” and “Underground” have already received great response on YouTube, Junaid said. Some of these music videos have been completed, more work is going on. Joke towards music since childhood. There was a different kind of love for music.

There was love for the song but the song was not learned that way, said young musician Junaidul Islam. He currently spends most of his time with music. Besides music, he is not doing anything extra. He dreams of becoming a better quality music producer. “I want to know myself as a music producer,” he said.

He received the Artist Verify badge from Artist Verify and Spotify on his YouTube channel in June 2021, said young musician Junaidul Islam. More work is underway. I used to sing since childhood. There was a different kind of love for music. There was love for the song but the song was not learned that way.

In this context, the young musician said that he started his musical journey in 2020. Now epidemic corona has become a permanent problem in the country, where it is not possible to work outside the home.

He has already been verified as an official artist on international music platforms YouTube, Spotify and many more. The young musician says that my first song was published from my official YouTube channel “Junaidul Islam”. He is also thinking of doing a music cover soon.

