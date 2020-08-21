Kamala Harris selected as VP nominee of major US party

Kamala Harris is wearing a blue coloured suit

Kamala Harris has made history by becoming the first Black and Asian American women to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major party in the United States. 55-year-old Harris was picked by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate.

During her vice-presidential acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention, Senator Harris talked about the importance of families. She made a reference to her aunts from Tamil Nadu, references that won her a lot of love from social media. Ms Harris’ mother was from India and father from Jamaica. She also made a special mention of her mother Shyamala Gopalan, who was born in Chennai and immigrated to the US for further studies at the age of 19.

“She raised us to be proud, strong Black women. And she raised us to know and be proud of our Indian heritage,” said Harris.

Harris has accused the current US president Donald Trump of turning tragedies into political weapons. She urged Americans to vote for Joe Biden, “a president who will bring all of us together.”

She is also the first black attorney general of the state of California, the first woman to hold the post, and the first woman of South Asian heritage to be elected to the US Senate.

