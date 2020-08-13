Kamala Harris to run for USA vice-presidential candidate

Elections for the United States of America (USA) are fast approaching. Former Vice-President of USA Joe Biden is standing for the elections this year as a Presidential candidate. Scripting history, Biden has chosen Indian-origin leader Kamala Harris as the vice-presidential candidate. Harris will also be the first Asian woman to join a major-party presidential ticket in the USA. 55-year-old Kamala is currently a US Senator from California.

Kamala who was a presidential aspirant until last year dropped out of the race due to lack of popular support.

“@KamalaHarris is the daughter of proud immigrants—a mother from India and a father from Jamaica—who raised her to take action. That’s exactly what this moment calls for: action. And we hope you’ll take action with us”, tweeted Joe Biden.

Kamala’s mother Shyamala Gopalan hails from South India. She went to USA at the age of 19 to pursue her higher studies, got married to Donald Harris from Jamaica after which the couple settled there. With news about Kamala’s candidature reaching India, her relatives in the country shared about how happy they all were. Kamala who is still in touch with her roots back in India has truly made India proud.

South-Indian leaders Shashi Tharoor and Kanimozhi Karunanidhi praised Kamala who has always been vocal about issues in India as well.

Wishes from across the world

“There will be an explosion of celebrations by Indian communities claiming her as ‘our own’. But we should recognize that Kamala Harris isn’t just of Indian descent, she epitomizes what the world should be- borderless & interracial”, tweeted Anand Mahindra.

“This is historical..and proud moment for all woomen. All women of colour, Black and South Asian Women. Congratulations on becoming first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on…major US party’s presidential ticket”, said actor Priyanka Chopra.