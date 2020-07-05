Disabled social worker Kamaraj M helps marginalised Narikurava community during lockdown

Kamaraj M, a disability rights activist from Trichy was recently caught the headlines for helping Narikurava community. Reportedly, Narikurava community members were unable to make ends meet due to Coronavirus crisis and lockdown. Kamaraj helped nearly 150 people by providing then with grocery kits. He plans to keep doing the good work till the lockdown ends.

Kamaraj M, a prominent social worker needs no introduction to disabled people from Trichy in Tamil Nadu. He has won numerous awards and recognitions for his selfless work towards the society, especially for disabled community members. Last week, Kamaraj caught the headlines yet again for reaching out to those in need. Kamaraj, who has a disability, provided grocery kits and essential goods to members of the Narikurava community in Trichy.

Social worker with a heart of gold

Kamaraj was diagnosed with polio at the age of six. Over the years, he has been working towards empowering people from the disabled community in Trichy. But most importantly, he has worked to make public places accessible in and around the district.

Kamaraj has completed a BA in History, Master of Social Work in community development, B.Ed, MA in History and Music and Diploma in Media Arts, but is struggling to get a job due to his disability.

He hopes that he can make a positive change to lives of disabled people who are struggling. “We are denied opportunities for decent livelihood, education and employment. There is no development for a disabled person whether they are at a village or in a city”, he says.

The many rejections he has faced along with the insensitive attitude of society towards disabled people is what prompted Kamaraj to work closely for the community.

Reaching out to Narikurava community

Narikurava is an indigenous community that lives across Tamil Nadu. Most of them are involved in making hand-made products, jewellery and so on. During the lockdown, community members across Trichy suffered due to lack of business. They were unable to sell their goods. Many of them were went jobless and their families, including small children were left starving due to the crisis.

Kamaraj decided to step up and do his bit. He beat his physical disability to visit members of Narikurava and hand over grocery kits to them. With the help of his friends, Kamaraj gathered money to fund for the kits. Over Rs 20,000 was collected for the cause.

Each kit carried basic essentials like rice, wheat, dal, kerosene and vegetables which were distributed to over 150 people.

“The Narikurava community faces many problems. There is no inclusion for them. During the lockdown period, their woes increased. When they received the kits, they were so happy”, says Kamaraj who plans to reach out to more people in days to come.

“The lockdown has been extended. That means, there are more people who will need help. So in days to come, I will be reaching out to all of them including people with disabilities”, says Kamaraj.

