Award winner Kamaraj lends a helping hand to disabled people

Trichy-based Kamaraj M is a disability rights activist. He recently won the Ability Achiever’s award presented by the Coimbatore Differently-Abled Welfare Association for Women. Kamaraj, who was diagnosed with polio at the age of six works relentlessly for the disabled community. His journey towards empowering other people is inspiring.

Trichy based Kamaraj M does not want his disability to be a barrier while doing relentless work for his community members. This 38 year old was diagnosed with polio and has an orthopaedic disability. Kamaraj recently won the Ability Achiever’s award presented by the Coimbatore Differently-Abled Welfare Association for Women for his contributions towards the disabled community. Some of his pioneer works includes making public places in Trichy accessible and working towards welfare of disabled women in Tamil Nadu.

Path to empowerment

Kamaraj’s life was not a bed of roses. He has underwent many struggles. He says that the many struggles he faced while trying to complete his education is what prompted him to work for many other disabled people who are struggling in society. Kamaraj has completed a BA in History, Master of Social Work in community development, B.Ed, MA in History and Music and Diploma in Media Art. In spite of so many degrees, Kamaraj has struggled to get jobs. According to him, the real justice for disabled community will happen only after implementation of Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and other laws.

I have been travelling across India to work on disability rights. I’am not financially very secure. But working for the disabled community is my true calling. In spite of so many laws being introduced, disabled people are still struggling. We are denied opportunities for decent livelihood, education and employment. There is no development for a disabled person whether they are at a village or in a city- Kamaraj M.

many struggles as a disabled person

According to Kamaraj, the struggle of being a person with disability is real. “We are suffering every day and the government is still turning their backs at us. You know that even a non-disabled person is trying hard to survive in this world. So imagine what we go through on a daily basis”, he says.

Kamaraj remembers that he was even denied admission to colleges owing to a disability. The situation is not any different now. One of his prime focus is to make public places accessible and disabled friendly. “Disabled people are a minority and they are invisible. So we are side-lined. We have to work for our rights”, he adds.

Kannan, a friend of Kamaraj, knows his for the past many years. “Kamaraj ensues that a disabled person gets help, no matter what all road blocks are there. He reaches out to kind-hearted sponsors who are willing to help. Kamaraj is an inspiration to many people around us”, says Kannan.

Watch in Sign Language

You can contact Kamaraj at +91 90950-55055.

Also Read: