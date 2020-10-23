Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned by Mumbai police

Close up of Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood actress, 33-year-old Kangana Ranaut, has been inviting controversies since past few months. Last week, a Mumbai-based casting director had filed a case against Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel for allegedly creating communal divide through their posts on Twitter and social media handles. Mumbai police have summoned the sisters and asked them to appear before the investigation officer on October 26 and 27.

A Mumbai magistrate court had ordered for a FIR against the sisters based on the complaint which was prepared last week itself. The court also stated that a detailed and thorough investigation will be held.

Kangana has been involved in open tiff with Mumbai police and RSS leading Maharashtra government. Owing to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Kangana said that Mumbai is unsafe and the police are inefficient. She also compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir saying she is scared to live in the city. Her comment did not go well with the state government who partly demolished her office ‘Manikarnika Films’ stating that the building violated government rules.

Rangoli’s Twitter handle was earlier suspended after many people raised complaint that it flouted rules, degrading Muslim community and other minority communities.

