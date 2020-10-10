Kangana Ranaut summoned by Karnataka court

A court in Karnataka has ordered an FIR against actor Kangana Ranaut over her tweet in which she had slammed the protests against the Centre’s farm laws. The Tumakuru district took the action based on a complaint by a lawyer.

“The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for report,” the court ordered.

The lawyer, L Ramesh Naik, has said that the court had directed the jurisdictional police station to register an FIR and probe the case.

Ranaut, a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP, had claimed that misinformation on the farm laws prompted protests in several parts of the country and those indulged in the act were terrorists.

“People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists,” she had tweeted.

Over 50 people had been killed in violence in northeast Delhi in February, following weeks of protests against CAA.

Ranaut has been in the headlines over the last few months as she has been targeting Bollywood, the Mumbai Police and the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.