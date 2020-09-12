Kangana Ranaut to face drugs probe

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who was attacked by Maharashtra ruling Shiv Sena for her comments against the party and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackery, will have to face drugs probe soon. Mumbai police has already launched a probe after the state Home department ordered for an investigation into Kangana’s alleged drunk links. A letter was sent by the state to Mumbai police regarding the matter.

Actor Adhyayan Suman, who was dating Kangana a few years back had said in an interview that she consumes drugs and has forced him too. But Kangana has openly said in videos and interviews that she is not a drug user. Adhyayan has refused to comment now or be part of the probe based on his comments.

Kangana, who alleged that Mumbai police has not been handling Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe in the right manner stated that Mumbai is like Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Apart from criticizing the chief minister, Kangana also stated that the Bollywood movie mafia is also part of it.

The Brihunmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) partly demolished a part of her office Manikarnika Films as retaliation to her comments. The Bombay High Court ruled in favor of Kangana and criticized action on BMC.