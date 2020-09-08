Kangana Ranaut to get Y+ security

Kangana Ranaut will be provided Y-Plus category security. This is after a huge row broke out over the actor’s comments comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kangana will have one Personal Security Officer, 10 policemen including commandos, said sources in the Union Home Ministry. The decision has been taken because of a renewed threat to the actor after she spoke about drug use among a section in the film industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana has faced criticism from Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena over her comments on the handling of the Sushant Singh Rajput case. She has been at the forefront of the campaign for “Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput” after the actor was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14 June.

Kangana, currently based in her native state Himachal Pradesh, had sharply criticised the Mumbai Police probe and had said under the current government, she feared living in Mumbai. The comment led to a severe backlash from the Shiv Sena with its leaders saying she should stay away from Mumbai.

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Saranik had said the actor should be arrested for sedition and that “if she comes here then our brave women will not leave without slapping her”.

If that girl (Kangana Ranaut) apologises to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini-Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad? – Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader

Kangana had accused prominent actors of drug use and named a few in her post.