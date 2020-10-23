Kapil Dev suffers heart attack

Former Team India captain Kapil Dev has been hospitalised in Delhi after he suffered a massive heart attack on Friday. he is admitted at the Fortis Escort Hospital. The 61-year-old legendary cricketer underwent an angioplasty and is stable.

Kapil Dev, also known as ‘‘Hariyana Hurricane.” is credited with putting India on the world map as the team beat West Indies under his leadership in the 1983 World Cup final.

The World Cup-winning captain has pretty active with his views on cricket in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He has diabetes-related health issues.

Kapil Dev made his debut for India against Pakistan in Quetta on October 1, 1978. He went on to represent India in 131 Tests, amassing 5,248 runs in addition to picking up 434 wickets.

He has represented India in 225, ODIs, scoring 3,783 runs and picking up 253 wickets. His finest moment in the game came in 1983 when he led India to their first-ever World Cup triumph.

He is also the youngest all-rounder in the history of competitive cricket to have achieved the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets at a mere 21 years of age. After retiring from the game in 1994, he served as the head coach of the Indian. He took charge of the team in 1999.