Karnataka bans entry from five other states

COVID-19 is spreading at a rapid rate across India. According to experts, the numbers are likely to near over 2 lakh in the next coming days. Karnataka, one of the worst affected states, has been able to control spread of the virus to a large extent. On Thursday, the state government announced that entry of trains, flights and other public transport from five states will be fully banned. This includes Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The announcement was made after number of cases in all the states rose drastically in last couple of days.

When the lockdown was extended on 18 May, Karnataka banned entry of people from states like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. But this was later taken off. Public transport from Kerala was allowed. Domestic flights have started operating from this week. Passenger trains will start operations on 1 June. That means, number of people catching the infection are likely to rise in the coming days.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat are the states with the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths too.

