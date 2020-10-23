Karnataka colleges to reopen on 17 November

Colleges in Karnataka, including diploma, degree, post-graduation and engineering colleges will be allowed to reopen from 17 November. The decision was made in a meeting chaired on Friday by state chief minister BS Yediyurappa along with other senior state officials. Students will have the option of attending online classes. They will have to get consent from parents before attending classes physically.

Number of batches in each college will depend on the number of students attending physical classes which will begin only by following strict Covid protocols and guidelines.

As part of unlock 5, central government had declared that state governments can choose when colleges and schools need to be reopened.

Though Karnataka was one of the states with highest number of Covid cases, there is a drastic reduction in cases. Less than one lakh cases are recorded from the state with a high recovery rate as well. Currently, there are over 93,000 cases and 10,700 deaths recorded so far.