Katie Pennick’s YouTube show ‘Cooking in a Wheelchair’ discusses accessible cooking in a fun way

Wheelchair user Katie Pennick, based in United Kingdom (UK), has started a YouTube channel ‘Cooking in a Wheelchair’ which is gathering a lot of attention. Only the first episode is out, and her followers are looking forward for more. Apart from talking about the dish and how to make it, Katie discusses about accessible cooking too.

Cooking can be made fun for wheelchair users

Over years, due to lack of accessible building structures, wheelchair users were unable to enter their kitchen. So there is a general belief that people with disabilities cannot cook. But times are changing. More people are understanding the need to become independent and how to make their homes and even kitchen accessible. Wheelchair users, who love experimenting, are trying their luck with cooking.

Katie begins off her video by saying that she is not a professional cook. It was during the three month lockdown period in her country that she decided to give cooking a try, and it did work out well. “I’am not an occupational therapist or any kind of medical expert, I’am a disabled person, a wheelchair user. So I can talk from my experience and I can tell you about things that really works for me. But I’am not in a place to offer any advice because everyone’s situation will be different”, she says in the video.

The video is filmed, edited and presented by Katie herself.

Katie’s first episode

Katie’s first episode is already out where she can be seen making Gnocchi in a garlicky tomato and mozzarella sauce.

Throughout the video, she talks about accessible cooking and how to make it a reality. This is done through simple tips. She also talks about how she hates the sympathy shown at people with disabilities, especially when it comes to being able to cook or become independent.

It is fun to watch her video because she is extremely relaxed and calm, it feels like talking to a friend!

Priya Bhargava, a wheelchair user and beauty pageant winner is an ardent cook who happened to watch the video. Priya has a Facebook page where she posts her culinary skills.

“I feel it’s a good idea to be creative in any way weather it is painting, cooking, designing or anything else. Accessibility is something which is very much desirable by everyone whether disability happens due to accident or during old age. Kitchen area must be customized accordingly. When someone is a wheelchair user, then it becomes difficult to do even a simple activity. So trial and error is the only trick”, says Priya adding that as level of disability varies, one has to learn and decide what they can do. “It is completely OK if you can’t do things that others do. If you wish to do things you like, then you need to find out ways as you are a better judge. It is a welcoming YouTube world where innovative things are cheered”, she adds.

Are you a wheelchair user who loves cooking? Then try out your favorite recipes. You have multiple YouTube channels where you can seek help from.

