KBC Tamil’s first disabled crorepati Kousalya Khartika wants to help people in need

Kodeeswari, the Tamil version of hit TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati, has its first disabled crorepati in Kousalya Khartika. Kousalya, who is deaf, is a junior assistant at the principal district court in Madurai.

‘In which 1948 novel does Naga Nandhi, the imaginary twin brother of King Pulakeshin II, appear?”

This was the question that won Kousalya Khartika the top prize of one crore rupees in Kodeeswari.

Kouslaya, who is deaf and hard of hearing, is the first disabled winner of the show which is a Tamil version of hit reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC).

Kousalya says she is proud to be a crorepati

The 31-year-old from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, works a junior assistant at the principal district court in her city. Kousalya communicates through vibrations and lip-reading. Speaking to Indian Express, she said she is proud to be a ‘kodeeswari’.

I have always depended on my family members for my day-to-day life. But right from my childhood I have been determined to learn and excel in whatever I do. I am more than honoured to be a part of this iconic game show, and equally proud to tell the world that ‘I am now a Kodeeswari. – Kousalya Khartika, KBC Tamil’s first disabled winner

This was the life changing moment for Kousalya. Watch the look of disbelief and excitement on her face.

Kodeeswari host is the well-known actress Radikaa Sarathakumar was equally excited and happy for Kousalya. “She has created history with her knowledge and determination..I am lucky to have met her and experienced her incredible win. Her success is truly an inspiration and will motivate others. I hope this achievement helps her make a positive difference in her life”.

Kousalya plans to travel

Kousalya plans to use the prize money to help people in need. “I first want to do my bit for people in need, especially the Deaf and Dumb school in Nagarcoil where I studied”, she told Indian Express. She also wants to fulfil her childhood dream and visit either Italy or Switzerland.

KBC has been telecast in Bhojpuri, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, Telugu and Malayalam versions as well. But Kodeeswari is the first to have a woman host. The show airs on Colors Tamil and also streams on Voot.

Watch in Sign Language

