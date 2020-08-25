Kerala’s disabled population to get 4% reservation in appointments through Employment Exchange

Kerala Social welfare minister KK Shailaja stated that the state has decided to give a four percent reservation for people with disabilities in appointments through the state’s employment exchange. Members from the community cheer for this latest move, but also hopes that it will be rightly implemented.

The government of Kerala, under leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, have always been torch-bearers of inclusion. Their many programs and schemes for people with disabilities have received national praise. According to reports, the state has now decided to give a four percent reservation for people with disabilities in appointments through the state’s employment exchange. A welcome move, disability rights groups in the state believes this is indeed a new ray of hope for many qualified disabled people who are looking out for job opportunities.

Kerala, a disabled friendly state

During the tenure of KK Shailaja, current Minister of Health and Social Welfare of Kerala state, many new schemes and policies were introduced for disabled people.

Kerala, which also won the best state award for empowering disabled people in the year 2019 has ensured that they do not leave any stone unturned to be made disabled friendly and accessible.

A much needed initiative

The employment exchange, run by government, provides a platform for job seekers to connect with employers and vice versa. Government jobs in contract positions are also done at employment exchanges.

In a statement released by KK Shailaja, disabled people will have reservations in all appointments through the employment stock exchange, including part time sweepers at government offices. These reservations will be made applicable to appointments that are done through Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC).

Though the government had earlier decided for a three percent reservation, it was then changed to four percent as per what the RPWD Act, 2016 instructs.

Experts speak

Jomy Joseph, a disability rights advocate from Kerala says, “This is indeed a welcoming move. There are many disabled people who needs appointment in this space. Moreover, this is also a matter of inclusion”.

Prajith Jaipal, a disability rights activist from the state points out that this is a much needed initiative. “Three to four percent reservations are mandatory in all public, private and government sectors. But while applying through state PSC, those who deserve it do not often get it. Instead, they are rejected owing to many reasons. What happens mostly is that the reservation goes to people from other categories. Disabled people do not get it most of the times”, he says.

