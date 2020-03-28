Headlines March 28, 2020
Kerala IAS officer accused of defying home quarantine
An IAS officer in Kerala has been accused of violating quarantine rules although it was recommended to him as a precautionary measure when he reported to work after returning from Singapore.
Anupam Mishra, the sub-collector of Kollam district, returned to Kollam last week after a trip to Singapore. He was asked to go into self-isolation as per the protocol for those coming out foreign countries. He was later found in his home in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He was on leave after his wedding and had taken permissiont o go to Malaysia and Singapore.
Speaking to the media, Kollam Collector B Abdul Nasar said Mishra was asked to go into home isolation after he came back.
The sub-collector returned to Kollam on March 19 to join duty but was asked to go into home quarantine as a precautionary measure since he had just returned from abroad after leave. However, on Thursday, we found out that he was not in Kollam. Instead, he had reached Kanpur. He had left on the 19th itself. – B Abdul Nasar, Kollam Collector
Calling this irresponsible, authorities said action would be taken against him. So far, not a single case of coronavirus has been detected in Kollam. This is one of the few districts in the state to not report a case so far.
