Kerala landslide death toll rise to 49

landslide in kerala

On Friday, a landslide that occurred at Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala washed away an entire region. The death toll has risen to 49 after 17 more bodies were recovered on Sunday and six on Monday including that of a six-month-old baby. At least 22 people are still under the soil. The bodies were recovered with the help of police sniffer dogs. NDRF teams, Idukki fire and rescue team and experts from state capital Trivandrum and Kottayam are leading the rescue operations. The death toll is likely to rise.

The tragic incident happened at around 2 am on Friday. A bridge that connected the region was also washed away due to which rescue operations began almost five hours after the incident. Most of the victims are migrant workers from Tamil Nadu who are working at the tea plantations in the region.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for families of the deceased.

Due the incessant rains over past few days, Kerala has been battling floods and landslides. Most parts of the state, mainly central and northern Kerala was flooded over the weekend though waters are receding now. This is the third consecutive year where Kerala has been witnessing heavy floods during monsoon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah were amongst those who condoled the incident.

Watch in Sign Language

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Pm Modi speaking on his radio show

Headlines

PM transfers ₹ 17,100 crore into bank accounts of farmers

Close up of Air India pilot Deepak Sathe

Headlines

Air India plane crash survivors praise pilots

sushant singh rajput

Headlines

Center to launch CBI probe into Sushant’s death

indian flag

Headlines

Indian flag to be hoisted at Times Square, New York

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

Autism Day initiative brings together artists & children on one platform to promote inclusion

Get-hooked

Understanding Dyspraxia

Get-hooked

Changing lives of disabled people for the better, the Swabhiman way

Technology

Learning becomes richer, deeper for children with vision impairments with Tactopus