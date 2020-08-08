Kerala landslide death toll rises to 27

On Friday early morning, a landslide occurred at the Kannan Devan Hill plantation estate at Rajamalai in Idukki district of Kerala. 12 bodies were recovered from the debris on Saturday after which the total number of deaths increased to 27. Reportedly, at least 40 bodies are still under the debris. State minister MM Mani, who is camping at the accident site stated that there chances for survivors are very less. Rescue operations are still going on in spite of the heavy rains and extreme weather conditions. NDRF personnel are in the forefront for rescue operations.

The incident happened at around 2.30 am on Friday early morning. The area was completely cut off from mainland after a connecting bridge collapsed. Hence, help reached after almost five hours.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that an emergency relief of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for families of the deceased.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condoled the incident and assured all possible help to the victims and their families from the central government.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains since the past two days which is likely to go on for the next one week in some parts of the state. A red alert has been issued in some parts of the state, mainly towards the north, and Idukki.