Kerala makes mandatory coronavirus safety rules for a year

Kerala is all set to strengthen safety rules to battle Coronavirus. On Sunday, the state government announced that the rules must be implemented for a year across Kerala. Read on to know the rules.

Masks must be worn in all public places.

Social distancing must be followed without fail.

Only maximum of 50 people can attend weddings and 20 for funerals.

Prior permission from authorities must be taken before organizing protests, dharnas, social gatherings and get-togethers. Only maximum of ten people can take part in such events.

Maximum of only up to 20 people will be allowed in shops and commercial spaces. This also depends on the size of the room. Social distancing must be followed.

Spitting in public places are banned. Those who are caught must pay a fine. Those who are travelling inter-state must register in e-Jagratha platform. Passes are not required.

The first case of Coronavirus was reported in India from Kerala. It was from a medical student who returned from Wuhan in China from where the Coronavirus originated. The state has also managed to flatten the Coronavirus curve for which the government and health minister KK Shailaja received international praise. Currently, there are over 5400 cases and 26 deaths have been reported from across the state.