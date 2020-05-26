Kerala man arrested for getting wife killed by snake

uthra murder case husband sooraj

A 27 year old man named Sooraj from Kollam in Kerala was arrested for allegedly getting a snake to kill his wife. The victim, 25 year old Uthra, died on 7 May. Uthra was bit by a Russell Viper on March inside their home. But she got the right treatment and was discharged from hospital. During first week of May, she was again bitten by a Cobra that led to her death. This raised suspicion on her family members who demanded for a police investigation. Suresh, the man who supplied the snakes to Sooraj was also arrested.

Sooraj and Uthra together has a one year old son. According to the police, Sooraj and his family used to constantly ask Uthra for more dowry money. When her family was unable to give it, she was harassed. On 6 May night, while Uthra was sleeping, Sooraj let out the Cobra from a jar that bit her. In the morning, he walked out of the room. It was Uthra’s mother who found her daughter unconscious on the bed. The snake was later found inside the house. After Uthra’s death, Sooraj planned to take all her money and marry someone else.

Soon after police investigations started, they checked Sooraj’s phone. Reportedly, he had viewed hundreds of snake related videos in the last three months in order to know how to handle snakes.

The police took Sooraj to Uthra’s house for further investigation and details. They also found the jar in which the Cobra was brought in which was abandoned in the home compound.

A case has been filed by the Kerala forest department against Suresh for illegally capturing snakes and selling them.

