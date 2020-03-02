Kerala man tested negative for Coronavirus dies

More number of deaths are being reported from across the world due to Coronavirus. In India, most number of cases were from Kerala. On Sunday, a man, who was tested negative for Coronavirus passed away due to pneumonia. The man who had returned from Malaysia had cough and respiratory problems, which are some of the main symptoms of Coronavirus. But he was in an isolation ward in a Kochi hospital. Doctors discharged him after he was tested negative for Coronavirus.

“Indian Man Who Returned From #Coronavirus-Hit Malaysia Dies In Kerala. Samples taken from the man had tested negative for the virus. There are millions of cases that would test negative though they are infected with #COVID19. That is why it is very dangerous”, tweeted Praveen Dalal

Over 25 deaths from Coronavirus has been reported from Malaysia. Experts have sent more samples of the Kerala man to know whether his illness is in any way connected to Coronavirus. Three people in Kerala who was tested positive for Coronavirus has been discharged after they all underwent treatment.

Coronavirus is believed to have originated from the seafood market at Wuhan in China. The city, which is epicenter of the virus, has been shut down with lakhs of people being put under quarantine. “Indian Man Who Returned From #Coronavirus-Hit Malaysia Dies In #Kerala Samples taken from the man had tested negative for the virus, which has been spreading across the world after it was first detected in China’s Wuhan”, tweeted journalist Sairam Radhakrishnan

