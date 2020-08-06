Kerala-based NGO ‘Amrithavarshini’s’ virtual friendship day celebrations were unique & fun

Amrithavarshini is an NGO from Kerala that works towards empowering people with Brittle Bone disease or Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI). Last Sunday, on friendship day, all the team members came together and celebrated on a virtual platform because they couldn’t meet due to the Coronavirus pandemic. They tied friendship bands and discussed about various topics on group video call, a unique way to celebrate friendship day.

Amrithavarshini, a Trivandrum based NGO that works towards empowering people with Brittle Bone disease or Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) was started in the year 2010. Last Sunday, on Friendship day, members of Amrithavarshini participated in a group video call to celebrate their friendship and togetherness. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, they couldn’t meet and greet. But they tied friendships bands and celebrated through the virtual platform. Lockdowns or a pandemic couldn’t break their spirits. They were determined to celebrate their friendship.

Virtual ‘friendship day’ celebrations

Latha Nair, founder of Amrithavarshini, is the one who brings everyone together under one roof. Latha says that their entire team had a lot of plans for 2 August which is celebrated as friendship day in India. They had decided to make friendship bands and sell them. The money from the sale would be donated towards Amrithavarshini’s charity work. But all plans had to be cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.

So all the members made friendship bands at home. Some tied on their own hands, others tied it for their friends virtually. On friendship day evening, their weekly video call was held where over 35 members from Amrithavarshini participated.

“Every year we hold get-togethers. This year, it is highly unlikely due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. People with Brittle Bone disease from not just Kerala but across India participate in our get-togethers. It is a platform to meet and greet”, says Latha.

These get-togethers are often memorable days filled with music, dance and talent shows. But the team at Amrithavarshini is not letting the spirits come down. They are looking for virtual platforms.

An NGO for people with Brittle Bone disease

Amrithavarshini works towards helping people with OI lead an independent and happy life. All their projects are aimed for that. Team Amrithavarshini supports them not just with medical expenses, but also by contributing for education and daily expenses too.

People from the age group of two to 65 years are part of the NGO. “Every child is special in their own ways. We understand that and work towards it”, says Latha.

Amrithavarshini is also India’s first NGO that works exclusively towards empowering people with OI. Latha and her team has empowered not just people with OI but their families too.

The NGO is planning ahead for more programs in the coming few months.

Anoop, member of Amrithavarshini says that the entire team had a great time at the virtual meet. “I had a small get-together with my friends, but couldn’t meet the Amrithavarshini team. So we held a virtual meet up where we all had fun, discussed about topics and shared many things. We even tied friendship bands virtually”, he says.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: