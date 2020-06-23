Kerala Commission for Child Rights demands facilities for disabled children to attend online classes

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has asked the state government to arrange facilities for children with disabilities to attend online classes. Introduction of audio and other Braille facilities are inevitable in the current scenario. Read on.

Children are now learning lessons sitting inside the comfort of their homes. Online classes have become the new normal. Educational institutions have stated that students and parents must get used to the system for at least while. Since the Coronavirus pandemic is spreading rapidly, opening educational institutions are a strict no. The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has now requested the state government to provide facilities for children with disabilities so that they can also get benefits of online classes.

A much needed move

According to the petition by the state coordinator of ‘Bachpan Bachao Andolan’, children with learning and other mental disabilities are not able to fully avail benefits of online classes. Moreover, there are thousands of children with visual impairments, speech and hearing impairments too. That is why Braille and audio facilities must be introduced without further delay so that they do not miss out on lessons.

KSCPCR member Nazeer Chaliyam says that the state government has always been open to new ideas. “The state government has paid attention to all needs and requirements of our commission. They are trying to implement it as well. Government is concerned about how students with disabilities can take forward online studies”, he says.

The commission had already stated that when government is issuing an order to start online classes for children, all students must be given equal opportunities. “Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that children from all walks of life will be given facilities to study during such tough times. So we are hopefull”, adds Nazeer.

Awaiting issuance of order

The commission has already directed the Director of General Education, General Education Secretary, KITE Chief Executive Officer and the CBSE Regional Officer to issue orders to provide opportunities for students with all kinds of disabilities. A report is likely to be submitted in a short time.

Undoubtedly, the needs of each child with a disability are different. The government and concerned officials needs to look into that as well in detail.

Deepti Mathews, a member of Ernakulam Autism Club says that such initiatives are great, but there is a bigger picture that needs to be looked into.

“It is true that the state government is putting efforts to include children with disabilities in education. But in the case of kids with autism, their needs and requirements varies from child to child. In fact, their needs are much different from that of children with cerebral palsy or other disabilities. Kids with autism needs individual attention. Parents or another caretaker must always be on their side so that they can make the best out of such classes”, she says.

Watch in Sign Language

