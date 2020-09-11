Kerala, parts of Karnataka to get intense rainfall

A heavy to extremely heavy rain warning has been given for Kerala and coastal Karnataka. Extremely heavy rain is likely over many places in coastal and south interior Karnataka on Friday, warned the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Very heavy rain is also likely over Kerala, coastal and south interior Karnataka.

The weather bureau has issued an orange category warning for parts of Karnataka and Kerala, Assam and Meghalaya on Thursday and Friday. The warning implies that disaster management authorities should be prepared for any heavy rain-related disasters such as flooding.

A cyclonic circulation is also lying over Gangetic West Bengal and neighbourhood in the lower troposphere.

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast around 13 September. The weather phenomena will lead to rainfall distribution and the intensity is likely to increase over Odisha, coastal Andhra, Puducherry, Telangana, Vidarbha and adjoining areas from September 12 onwards.

Rainfall for September is likely to range between normal and above normal. This year IMD’s extended range forecast shows extensive and heavy rains along the west coast between 11 and 24 September and then until 3 October over several parts of central India.