Kerala police releases hand-washing video, goes viral

The world is going through one of the worst epidemics from Coronavirus. Thousands of people have died and over a lakh have been infected already. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Coronavirus as a pandemic. Central and state governments have issued strict guidelines for protection of people. One of the main criteria to be followed is washing hands clean with hand-wash and sanitizers in order to avoid infection. The Kerala police recently released a fun dance video showing how to wash hands clean. The video has already grabbed attention on social media with thousands of shares and over a lakh views.

In the video, cops can be seen dancing to a Malayalam fun song ‘Kalakkatha’ from the movie ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’. The video was shared on the Facebook page of State Police Media Centre Kerala on Tuesday. Six policemen can be seen dancing to the song and showing the right way to wash hands in the video which last for one minute and four seconds.

Prominent leaders like Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the video on their social media.

Kerala is one of the worst hit states from Coronavirus. Hundreds of people are in isolation while 24 cases have been tested positive.

Watch in Sign Language