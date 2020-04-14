Kerala’s COVID-19 curve starts to flatten

The Kerala government’s ways of handling COVID-19 in the state had received international attention. Global leaders have called out to implement steps followed by Kerala. The state’s Finance Minister Thomas Issac confirmed that Kerala’s Coronavirus curve has started to flatten. This is indeed some great news from India where Coronavirus cases are rising at a rapid rate. The flattened curve shows the stagnant number of cases, especially with no news cases being reported.

COVID-19 curve of Kerala has started to flatten. The active cases for the last one week has declined. The recovered cases (green curve) will cross the yellow curve soon.#COVID2019 #COVID- Thomas Issac, Finance Minister of Kerala.

What makes Kerala stand out during these tough time are low mortality rates and high recovery rates. Till date, only two people have died in the state from Coronavirus. Another one death was reported from Puducherry, a union territory. Currently, over 376 are undergoing treatment and no deaths have been reported in over a week. Kasargode, Kannur and Pathanamthitta districts are worst affected.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister KK Shailaja have received a lot of praise for their relentless efforts in controlling the virus.

Kerala receives applause on social media

Many people took to their social media to appreciate the efforts taken by state government in tackling the situation.

“Kerala’s COVID-19 response has been humane, caring and successful. They’ve kept their death toll to 2, and new cases are falling thanks to widespread community testing. It puts the so-called “first world” to shame”, tweeted American author Jason Hickel.

“So far Kerala is setting the pace for containing #covid19 in India. | Number of new cases in the first week of April dropped 30% from previous week”, tweeted American writer and journalist Sadanand Dhume.

“A shout out for Kerala health minister KK Shailaja: dignified, focused, hard working. I gather she is a ‘star’ in Kerala today. When I asked her of the success of Kerala model in fighting corona, her reply: ‘still long way to go but we planned early!’ Good luck ma’am!”, tweeted Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.