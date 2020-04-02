KickStart Cabs & Big Bazaar partner to deliver groceries to disabled people in Bengaluru during COVID-19

The countrywide lockdown over coronavirus has brought together KickStart Cabs and Big Bazaar, who are pioneers in accessibility services in India. Thanks to this partnership, disabled people living in Bengaluru are getting groceries delivered at their doorstep.

With e-commerce sites suspending services and many shops running out of supplies or downing shutters, getting groceries is a struggle for everyone. Those who are wheelchair users or have any other disability are finding it even harder. Now, there is some relief in sight, at least for residents of Bengaluru.

KickStart Cabs, the well-known disabled-friendly taxi service and retail group Big Bazaar have started delivering groceries to people with disabilities and the elderly right at the doorstep. The service is available currently for the duration of the lockdown, until 14 April.

This service is only in Bengaluru for people with disabilities and senior citizens. We have started this with Big Bazaar given that they are a pioneer in accessibility. Their disabled customers are not going to be able to access shops and so we have taken on the delivery aspect. All customers have to do is send a message at the number designated and a list of items they need and these will be delivered to them. – Vidhya Ramasubban, Co-founder, KickStart Cabs

All you have to do is send a WhatsApp message of your grocery list to 81056-00445. KickStart Cabs will place the order with Big Bazaar, pick it up, and deliver the groceries at your doorstep for a fee. “KickStart is not responsible in case of unavailability or poor quality of an item”, adds Vidhya.

“We believe that we are sabke liye and as part of this we have many initiatives like Quiet Hour and other means to make stores accessible. Orders have started coming in and we are extremely fortunate that we have got an opportunity like this to serve our customers”, said M Venkateshwar Kumar, CEO, South India, Future Retail Group.

The service has been rolled out over the weekend so if you are running out of food items, this is something to look out for.

Also Read: