  • KickStart Cabs & Big Bazaar partner to deliver groceries to disabled people in Bengaluru during COVID-19

KickStart Cabs & Big Bazaar partner to deliver groceries to disabled people in Bengaluru during COVID-19

Person in wheelchair

The countrywide lockdown over coronavirus has brought together KickStart Cabs and Big Bazaar, who are pioneers in accessibility services in India. Thanks to this partnership, disabled people living in Bengaluru are getting groceries delivered at their doorstep.

With e-commerce sites suspending services and many shops running out of supplies or downing shutters, getting groceries is a struggle for everyone. Those who are wheelchair users or have any other disability are finding it even harder. Now, there is some relief in sight, at least for residents of Bengaluru.

KickStart Cabs, the well-known disabled-friendly taxi service and retail group Big Bazaar have started delivering groceries to people with disabilities and the elderly right at the doorstep. The service is available currently for the duration of the lockdown, until 14 April.

This service is only in Bengaluru for people with disabilities and senior citizens. We have started this with Big Bazaar given that they are a pioneer in accessibility. Their disabled customers are not going to be able to access shops and so we have taken on the delivery aspect. All customers have to do is send a message at the number designated and a list of items they need and these will be delivered to them. – Vidhya Ramasubban, Co-founder, KickStart Cabs

All you have to do is send a WhatsApp message of your grocery list to 81056-00445. KickStart Cabs will place the order with Big Bazaar, pick it up, and deliver the groceries at your doorstep for a fee. “KickStart is not responsible in case of unavailability or poor quality of an item”, adds Vidhya.

“We believe that we are sabke liye and as part of this we have many initiatives like Quiet Hour and other means to make stores accessible. Orders have started coming in and we are extremely fortunate that we have got an opportunity like this to serve our customers”, said M Venkateshwar Kumar, CEO, South India, Future Retail Group.

The service has been rolled out over the weekend so if you are running out of food items, this is something to look out for.

Also Read:

Support us to make NewzHook Sustainable – Make a Contribution Today

We need your continued support to enable us work towards Changing Attitudes towards Disability. Help us in our attempt to share the voices of people with disabilities that enable them to participate in the society on an equal footing!

Contribute to Newz Hook

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Dr Aishwarya Rao explains How does a hospital prep for COVID-19

Accessibility

Disabled community looks for creative ways to spread awareness about coronavirus

Shilpi Kapoor, CEO BarrierBreak

Accessibility

Braille Labels as Adaption – 14 ways in the Workplace. – Guest column by Shilpi Kapoor

coronavirus

Headlines

No community spread of Coronavirus in India, confirms centre

coronavirus

Headlines

COVID-19 testing kit available online

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Parasports

Huafrid Billimoria is the 1st Indian with dystonia to achieve swimming feat

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

“If you don’t step forward to break barriers, no one else will”- My Take by Sweta Mantrii

Get-hooked

#AllYouNeedIsLove- Shivprasad & Sharmila’s marriage is a bond of love & friendship