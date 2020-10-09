Affordable travel just a KickStart Cab away for people with disabilities in Mysuru

Bengaluru-based KickStart Cabs are all set to launch e-rickshaws in Mysuru. They will begin with two to four rickshaws on a trial basis and add more as demand rises. These e-rickshaws are going to be affordable and accessible for people with disabilities.

For people with mobility issues, visiting a friend or going to a restaurant with family can be a hard task due to lack of accessibility in public places. In spite of laws like RPWD Act, 2016 coming to place, the central and state governments have failed in implementing them. Public transport is neither accessible nor disabled friendly. In Bengaluru, KickStart Cabs was started in the year 2013 to ensure safe and hassle-free transport for not just disabled, but elderly people too. They are soon going to launch e-rickshaws in Mysuru, a service that focuses on not just affordability, but also comfort for people with disabilities.

Idea behind starting ‘KickStart Cabs’

KickStart Cabs is the brainchild of Srikrish Siva and Vidhya Ramasubban. Having worked closely in the disability space for over three decades, Vidhya clearly knew needs and requirements of disabled people. She has worked with many NGO’s and organizations that empowers disabled people from across the world. Srikrish did not have any prior experience with the community. But being someone who has travelled extensively across the globe, he understood one thing. When it comes to accessibility and disabled-friendly services, India is way backwards. This is what prompted the duo to start something that can be of help to people with disabilities.

“We are India’s first transport company to start accessible transportation. It is unfortunate that even today the government does not provide any disabled friendly transport. We wanted to fill the gap and we have been getting good responses from the start”, says Srikrish.

All that the user needs to do is call and book a cab. KickStart Cabs owns over seven vehicles with facilities for wheelchair users and those with mobility issues. Even the drivers are equipped to help the client. If interested, you can book a cab to travel outside Bengaluru as well.

E-rickshaws for the common man

E-rickshaw is an innovative venture started by team at KickStart Cabs. The design will be implemented first in Mysuru.

Vehicles used by KickStart are fully modified and needs high fuel usage. The operation cost is quite expensive too. “We have been operational since past seven years, but we haven’t been able to provide services to people from all walks of life. There are many disabled people who cannot afford our services. By introducing E-rickshaws, we will fill that void”, says Srikrish. “As a social enterprise, we want to cater to lower or lower middle class. We are unable to subsidize the rates because we do not have any funding and operation costs are high”, he adds.

E-rickshaws are likely to be launched by the end of this month in Mysuru. They are starting with two to four vehicles and will add more as demand rises.

Also Read: