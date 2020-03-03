  • Thanks to Kerala minister KK Shailaja, Pushpa can now go home through an accessible pathway

Thanks to Kerala minister KK Shailaja, Pushpa can now go home through an accessible pathway

disabled in kerala

Kerala Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja recently reached out to Pushpa who is undergoing treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis at Kozhikode. Shailaja instructed RTO to build a four feet concrete path so that Pushpa can access the pathway to her home without any hassles. Over Rs 1,30,000 was spent for this initiative. Shailaja received a lot of praise too.

Kerala has always been in the forefront when it comes to creating policies and schemes for disabled people. Spearheading all these projects is Kerala’s social welfare minister KK Shailaja. Recently, Shailja visited Pushpa at the Kozhikode General Hospital. Pushpa, who was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Rrthritis was unable to go to her own house independently due to lack of an accessible pathway. Shailaja instructed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to build a path to Pushpa’s house. Now, this young woman can access the main pathway to her home without any support.

Working towards the right causes

Recently, Kerala won appreciation from the United Nations for their ‘Barrier-Free’ tourism project. They also won a national award for their many activities in the disabled community. KK Shailaja has been heading all the projects. She has received a lot of praise for reaching out to members of the disabled community.
Shailaja took to her social media to share details about visiting Pushpa who was undergoing treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis. If not given timely treatment, arthritis can lead to a disability.

Pushpa is unable to move her body due to Rheumatoid Arthritis. She had sent me a complaint regarding the inaccessible path to her home. As soon as I received it, the RTO was instructed to act swiftly. We have now built a four feet concrete path worth Rs 1,30,000 which Pushpa can access to enter her home. Pushpa is happy now- KK Shailaja Teacher, Minister for Social Welfare of Kerala State.

Anti-slip Anti-scald Suction Sucker Bowl Tableware for Elderly, Children, Disabled, Durable, Lightweight, Yet Break & Scratch Resistant
Anti-slip Anti-scald Suction Sucker Bowl

Reactions on social media

As soon as Shailaja posted this on her Facebook, many people came forward to appreciate her.

“I know Pushpa personally. Being a wheelchair user, I have been unable to visit her due to the inaccessible path to her home. Condition of the road was extremely pitiable. We have tried to contact concerned authorities for many years. I thank our minister for making it accessible for Pushpa. Now, I can visit her without any hassles”, commented Santosh Maliyekal.

“You are making us proud each time you do something like this. Great work”, commented Bindu Suresh.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read:

Want to feature your inspiring story or share an event with the disabled community? Write to:

Related News

Man on a wheelchair with a woman walking by his side

Accessibility

Cupid’s Arrow offers an accessible matchmaking platform for disabled people

disabled friendly parks visakhapatnam

Accessibility

Aluva Blind School’s new disabled-friendly park hopes to make school more fun

Banner of Kerala Tourism

Accessibility

3 reasons why Kerala is an ideal vacation spot for disabled people

nirbhaya president mercy plea

Headlines

Nirbhaya convicts not to be hanged today

Newz Hook - Accessible News

Download App Now!

Videos

View More

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers- Preetha Thonnakkal uses social media to raise awareness about the disabled community

Get-hooked

#DisabilityInfluencers - Aspiring doctor Chandni Nair loves the power of TikTok

Get-hooked

“Know your strengths & create opportunities for yourself”- My Take by Vasundhara Koppula

Technology

GenElek's robotic exoskeletons give disabled people a chance to walk