Thanks to Kerala minister KK Shailaja, Pushpa can now go home through an accessible pathway

Kerala Social Justice Minister KK Shailaja recently reached out to Pushpa who is undergoing treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis at Kozhikode. Shailaja instructed RTO to build a four feet concrete path so that Pushpa can access the pathway to her home without any hassles. Over Rs 1,30,000 was spent for this initiative. Shailaja received a lot of praise too.

Kerala has always been in the forefront when it comes to creating policies and schemes for disabled people. Spearheading all these projects is Kerala’s social welfare minister KK Shailaja. Recently, Shailja visited Pushpa at the Kozhikode General Hospital. Pushpa, who was diagnosed with Rheumatoid Rrthritis was unable to go to her own house independently due to lack of an accessible pathway. Shailaja instructed the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to build a path to Pushpa’s house. Now, this young woman can access the main pathway to her home without any support.

Working towards the right causes

Recently, Kerala won appreciation from the United Nations for their ‘Barrier-Free’ tourism project. They also won a national award for their many activities in the disabled community. KK Shailaja has been heading all the projects. She has received a lot of praise for reaching out to members of the disabled community.

Shailaja took to her social media to share details about visiting Pushpa who was undergoing treatment for Rheumatoid Arthritis. If not given timely treatment, arthritis can lead to a disability.

Pushpa is unable to move her body due to Rheumatoid Arthritis. She had sent me a complaint regarding the inaccessible path to her home. As soon as I received it, the RTO was instructed to act swiftly. We have now built a four feet concrete path worth Rs 1,30,000 which Pushpa can access to enter her home. Pushpa is happy now- KK Shailaja Teacher, Minister for Social Welfare of Kerala State.

Reactions on social media

As soon as Shailaja posted this on her Facebook, many people came forward to appreciate her.

“I know Pushpa personally. Being a wheelchair user, I have been unable to visit her due to the inaccessible path to her home. Condition of the road was extremely pitiable. We have tried to contact concerned authorities for many years. I thank our minister for making it accessible for Pushpa. Now, I can visit her without any hassles”, commented Santosh Maliyekal.

“You are making us proud each time you do something like this. Great work”, commented Bindu Suresh.

Watch in Sign Language

Also Read: