Krithi literary fest offers youth with autism a platform to showcase their talents

Krithi International Festival of Books & Authors is an annual literary fest that happens in Kochi. This year, Autism Club of Ernakulam is hosting an array of programs and sale of products made by youngsters with autism. The team comprising of parents and youngsters under autism spectrum are excited for the week long program.

Book lovers in Kochi wouldn’t miss the yearly Krithi International Festival of Books & Authors. The event is an ideal platform for readers to come together and celebrate books. Last year, the Autism Club of Ernakulam was part of the festivals too. Youngsters who were under autism spectrum showcased their literary works. Many others made paper pens, bags and other eco-friendly products which was sold at stalls. This year too, Autism Club is gearing up to hold an exclusive stall for products along with celebrating young literary icons with autism.

Celebrating ability in disability

Autism is a developmental disorder that affects a person’s day to day activities and social life. With the right training and guidance, they can live independently in the society. But even today, there is lack of awareness about autism. By being a part of an inclusive event like Krithi, members of Autism Club hopes to reach out to a larger section of society to create autism awareness.

Last year, we got some really good responses after the event. The Krithi team is also very supportive. Moreover, our kids enjoy every minute of being part of this event. We want to showcase the special talents and abilities that they have- Deepthi Mathews, Advisory Member, Autism Club of Ernakulam.

A fun-filled event

On 15 February, a group of youngsters with autism will sing songs for which the lyrics and music are composed by them. Titled Spectrum Spectacle, the event will be first-of-its-kind in India.

Rest of the days, their stall at Krithi fest will have display and sale of paintings and books authored by experts, parents and even youngsters with autism. There will also be sale of paper pens and cloth bags. All editions of the exclusive Autism Voice magazine from Autism Club will also be available.

Sangeetha John’s daughter Sherin Mary is under the autism spectrum. Sherin, who is a poet and writer, released her book ‘Moonlight’ at Krithi Fest in the year 2018. “Releasing her book at a great platform like Krithi gave her numerous opportunities to learn. She met many literary legends at the event who are even today mentoring her. There are many literary fests in Kerala. But Krithi is the only inclusive one that offers a platform for people with autism. It also helps in busting the myth about autism”, says Sangeetha.

The event that will be held between 6 to 16 February will be held at Marine Drive in Kochi.

