Books, paintings & handmade products by youth with autism win hearts at Krithi fest

The ongoing Krithi International Festival of Books & Authors literary fest in Kochi has provided a platform for youngsters with autism to showcase their talents. Their works, including authored books, paintings and hand-made products are exhibited at the event. Parents says that such events help to boost the self-confidence of youngsters under the autism spectrum.

The Krithi International Festival of Books & Authors is an annual literary fest that happens in Kochi every year. Since the past two years, Krithi has been hosting books related to autism as well as those authored by youngsters under autism spectrum. The event that began on 6 February, is truly a sight to behold. The stall hosted by the Ernakulam Autism Club has a wide variety of books and paintings done by youngsters with autism. The autism stalls at Krithi fest are grabbing a lot of attention amongst the audience who flood the event.

Anjan’s spectacular art-work

Anjan Satish, who was multiple disabilities, is a 31 year old artist from Kochi. A national award winner, Anjan has hundreds of caricatures and paintings to his credit. He is also an ambassador for the prestigious Kerala Cartoon Academy (KCA). Since the past few months, KCA has been organizing various events to commemorate and celebrate Mahatma Gandhi through paintings. 20 cartoonists from Kerala are participating in the event. Anjan did a beautiful painting of Gandhi at the Krithi fest which was appreciated by the audience.

Anjan was also the first recipient of the book authored by KCA former Chairman Prasannan. Anjan’s father Satish says that the event was truly special to his son.

It was a proud moment for Anjan. It was more like honoring him. He had a great time painting at the event at Krithi fest. Since he is being invited for the first time as a book recipient, it was a thrilling experience for Anjan- Satish, Anjan’s father.

Appreciating young talents with autism

There are numerous books, paintings and hand-made products made by youngsters with autism. Parents at the stalls says that the sales have been shooting up in last few days. But what makes it even more special is the shower of appreciation from audience.

Brian Pradeep and Basil Joseph, two young artists with autism, have displayed their paintings at Krithi. Their beautiful works in watercolor will definitely grab the attention of anyone who passes by the stall.

“The event is going really well. As parents, we are happy that people are appreciating art-works of our children. Even renowned artists are supporting and encouraging them”, says Anita Pradeep, mother of Brian.

The Spectrum Spectacle event which will happen on 15 February will be first-of-its-kind in India. Youngsters with autism will showcase their talents at this platform. They will sing songs for which the lyrics and music are composed by them. If you are in Kochi, make sure to not miss this visual treat.

