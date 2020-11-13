Kunal Kamra faces contempt charges over tweets

kunal kamra arnab goswami

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra will face contempt of court charges over his series of tweets against the Supreme Court of India. Attorney General (AG) VK Venugopal has given a go ahead to eight people who wants to sue Kamra over his tweets. Reportedly, the AG’s office received multiple letters regarding Kamra’s tweets that were posted after Republic TV founder and journalist Arnab Goswami got bail from Supreme Court in a suicide abetment case of 2018.

According to the AG, Kamra’s tweets are ‘not only in bad taste, but also clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of the Court’. One his tweets said, “Honour has left the building (Supreme Court) long back and “The Supreme Court of this Country is the most Supreme joke of this country”.

Amongst those who wrote to the Attorney General includes Shrirang Katneshwarkar, a law student from Aurangabad, Rizwan Siddiquee, an advocate and other Pune-based lawyers, Amey Abhay Sirsikar and Abhishek Sharad Raskar.

Earlier this year, Kamra had picked up a verbal fight with Goswami in a flight for which he had to pay a price. Not only were cases charged against him, but Kamra also received a six month ban from different airlines.

