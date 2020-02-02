Kunal Kamra seeks apology from IndiGo

Earlier this week, comedian Kunal Kamra was banned by IndiGo Airways for six months. This is after Kamra confronted journalist Arnab Goswami on board a flight. After IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet too banned him.

Kamra is now all set to take legal action IndiGo. He has sent a notice to the airline company asking for a public apology and ₹ 25 lakh as compensation for causing mental pain and agony.

Your love & support is helping me go legal against IndiGo6E Also Lawmen & White have taken this fight to court for me as special case, To all artists out there don’t fear there are enough good people in society to always support the constitution. – Kunal Kamra, Comedian

In a video taken by Kamra he can be seen questions of Arnab who did not respond.

Kamra is openly critical of the central government and media organisations that support them. After the video was put online Union Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted against Kamra. Many people took to social media to support Kamra. “We are with you”, tweeted Ali Zafar.