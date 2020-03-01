Large gatherings banned in parts of Delhi

Northeast Delhi, which witnessed days of clashes over the citizenship law, was relatively peaceful on Saturday. There is still a ban on large gatherings in areas where groups of people clashed. 42 people have been killed in the violence and many hundreds injured.

A few shop-owners opened their shops and Rapid Action Force were seen at many places along with the Delhi Police and paramilitary forces.

However, areas that were worst affected were quiet as most residents have left. People should “not believe in rumours and fall prey to evil designs of miscreants and groups interested in precipitating communal tension”, said the Home Ministry.

Hundreds of people have alleged that at many places where clashes took place, there was no to minimal police presence. Even a day later, residents at several northeast Delhi neighbourhoods alleged police presence was either thin or they were yet to arrive.

The Delhi Police has been holding peace meetings to “improve inter-community harmony”, it said. “Such peace committee meetings would continue till situation normalises. So far, nearly 330 meetings have been organised,” the Home Ministry said.

The Delhi Police has set up helplines – 22829334 and 22829335 – for round-the-clock assistance, the Home Ministry said.