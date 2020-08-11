Woman of steel, Latheesha Ansari from Kerala is determined to crack civil service exams

26-year-old Latheesha Ansari was diagnosed with Brittle Bone Disease or Osteogenesis Imperfecta (OI) at a young age. A UPSC aspirant, Latheesha gave her first civil service exams last year. Due to health issues, Latheesha couldn’t give it her full. But this youngster is a fighter and is not ready to back down. In ‘My Take’ this week, Latheesha talks about her journey and civil service dreams.

I was born at Erumeli, a small town in Kerala. My mother had a cesarean and that is how I came out to the world. I had my first fracture soon after birth and was diagnosed with OI in a few months. As I grew up, my fractures started to increase. I have pulmonary hypertension since past two years due to which I need an oxygen cylinder besides me for my respiratory needs.

Till date, I have had at least 20 fractures. But things are better now and my health is getting fine.

Growing up years

I did my schooling till class 12 at a St. Thomas School in Erumeli. I remember that initially they denied admissions to me owing to my disability, but then was ready to accept me after class 3.

I have only fond memories of school because the teachers and other students were good to me. They all took good care of me and was always there to lend me a helping hand. My parents had arranged for an auto to pick and drop me. So I did not have much transport hassles either. More than anything, my family stood by me as a strong pillar of support.

I completed my B.Com and then M.Com too. College was also great.

Pursuing civil service dreams

I started developing an interest towards writing the UPSC exams when I was pursuing my M.Com. From childhood, I had nurtured dreams of being an IAS officer, but took it up seriously only after M.Com.

I attempted the UPSC exams last year. It was tough because I had to sit throughout the exams with an oxygen cylinder on my wheelchair. A portable oxygen concentrator was provided to me inside the exam hall, thanks to Kottayam District Collector PR Sudheer Babu! My parents had to travel with me to the exam hall.

But I did not get through in my first attempt. I wanted to write it this year again, but did not happen due to the Coronavirus crisis. Since my health is sensitive, I did not want to take the risk and step out.

But I’am determined to write it next year. I have dreamt of an IAS and I’am going to chase my dreams.

A powerhouse of all things positive

I love playing the keyboard and have played at various events. Drawing and painting is a passion to me, I love experimenting with my skills. An ardent reader, books are something that always keeps me occupied.

I have also been teaching children at home. Basically, I don’t like sitting idle.

I received the ‘Nothing is impossible’ Award, first time in Kerala, last year. It was a proud moment for me. I also have a YouTube channel where I share my thoughts.

“I agree that life come with many challenges. I keep getting health issues. But I have told myself to never look or go back”.

