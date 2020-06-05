Lockdown 5 – Guidelines for malls, restaurants, places of worship

The central government has extended lockdown till 30 June. With rising number of COVID-19 cases across India, all the states have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines. From 8 June, malls, restaurants and places of worship can open, but the rules must be followed without fail.

People above age of 65 years, children below ten years of age, pregnant women and others with medical conditions have been asked to stay indoors.

In the case of shopping malls and restaurants, all the staffs must adhere to guidelines without fail. This includes following social distancing in every possible places, wearing face masks and sanitizing hands at regular intervals. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed in malls, restaurants and places of worship.

Guidelines for COVID-19 shopping

Thermal screening is mandatory at all shopping centers and malls. People must be provided with hand sanitizers. Entry will be granted to workers and visitors to the malls only after they wear face masks. Most importantly, only asymptomatic customers will be allowed inside.

Number of customers must be limited inside each shop so that social distancing can be maintained. This is applicable to seating arrangements as well. Number of people will be limited inside elevators and escalators as well. Staffs must be deployed to make sure that the social distancing norms are followed without fail.

Large gatherings of people inside malls are prohibited. Washrooms and other places must be thoroughly cleaned using efficient cleaners.

Gaming area and kids playing zones will remain closed.

Strict social distancing norms, wearing of face masks and sanitizing hands must be followed at cafeterias and food courts too.

If any person who entered the mall has been tested positive for the virus, the entire premises must be disinfected.

Guidelines for restaurants

All the staffs must follow social distancing norms inside kitchen, sanitize their hands and wear face masks. Digital payments must be encouraged instead of cash payments.

Instead of dine-in, take aways will be encouraged. In the case of delivery, the staff must keep the food on doorstep and not hand it over directly.

Disposable menus must be used by restaurants and hotels. Instead of cloth napkins, disposable tissues are advised.

Not more than 50 percent of seating capacity will be allowed. Social distancing must be maintained.

Tables must be sanitized after each customer leaves.

Guidelines for religious places and places of worship

Offerings and giving away of holy water are completely banned.

Only recorded music can be played and people must not gather together to sing.

Shoes and slippers must be kept inside own vehicles, must not be brought to temple premises.

Specific markings must be done for people who stand in queues. Those who enter the premises must wash their hands and feet.

Touching of idols will not be allowed.

