Lockdown 5 – Main points

The Centre has extended the coronavirus lockdown till 30 June but has announced several relaxations in non-containment areas. This includes allowing malls, restaurants and religious places from 8 June. Movie halls, schools and international flights will be reopened only after an assessment, said the Union Home Ministry in new guidelines that are aimed at kickstarting the economic activities. There will be no restriction on movement of goods and people.

Here are 10 points on coronavirus lockdown 5:

Face Coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, at the workplace and during transport.

Social distancing: People must maintain a distance of six feet in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at a time.

Gatherings: Large public gatherings are still banned. At marriages, the number of guests should not be more than 50. Same is the case with funerals.

Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine.

Drinking liquor, eating paan and chewing, gutka/tobacco in public places prohibited.

Work from home: As far as possible, this should be followed.

Staggering of work hours should be followed in offices.

Screening and hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and santitiser will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

Frequent sanitisation of workplace, common facilities and all points which human contact e.g door handles will be done between shifts.