#StayandPlay- Akshay Harikumar is learning new things & thoroughly enjoying this lockdown

Today, in our #StayandPlay series, we feature 17-year-old Akshay Harikumar from Kochi. This lockdown period has been a busy time for Akshay. He has been engaging in Taekwondo, yoga, cooking and other household chores. His 11 year old sister Nidhi, who is very loving and supportive of her brother, is his best friend while at home.

Akshay Harikumar loves martial arts, especially Taekwondo. He is a yellow belt holder in it. This youngster, who is also a budding author, was diagnosed with autism at the age of two. He proves that a disability is never a barrier to do what your hearts asks you to. During this lockdown period, Akshay has his hands full of activities. His mother Maya says that Akshay and his sister Nidhi has no free time. Together, they are making maximum benefits out of the lockdown.

A powerhouse of energy

Akshay has a lot of support from his doting family in all that he wants to do. Currently, this youngster is studying in Kochi based Vigyan Valley Special School since the past five years. Apart from learning Taekwondo, Akshay is an ardent swimmer and chef too.

My son was diagnosed with autism when he was around two years old. His speech was delayed, and that is how we decided to get him diagnosed. I did not know anything about autism. So knowing that Akshay had autism came as a shock to me. My husband and daughter is also very supportive of Akshay. We ensure that he learns many new things- Maya, Akshay’s mother.

Akshay is testing new waters and experimenting with interesting things, something that he loves doing.

An exciting lockdown period

Akshay has been learning Taekwondo since past two years. Maya decided to introduce her son to martial arts because she wanted him to have more physical activities. But due to the lockdown, he has been missing classes. “I requested his teacher to take online classes for Taekwondo and they have been doing it for over a week now. This has been very beneficial. So every day, there is a 45 minutes class that keeps Akshay busy and engaged”. Akshay, who loves skating since childhood, has been doing that as well while staying indoors.

Akshay helps Maya in all the household chores. He chops vegetables, vacuum cleans rooms and even helps in washing clothes. “Since he has good imitation skills, it is easy to teach him. I just have to show him how to do things a couple of times”, says Maya.

Akshay has no time to sit idle or get bored. By learning new and interesting activities, this youngster is enjoying every bit of the lockdown period.

