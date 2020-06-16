Lockdown extended in Chennai, neighboring districts till 30 June

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states due to rising number of Coronavirus cases. On Monday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that lockdown will be extended in Chennai and nearby districts Kancheepuram, Chengalpettu and Tiruvallur between 19 to 30 June. The state government hopes to control the spread of the virus with this upcoming lockdown.

Only essential services like medicines and groceries will be open. Palaniswami announced that on June 21 and 28, which are Sundays, there will be a complete lockdown.

Banks can operate with 33 percent staffs. ATM’s will also remain open. Restaurants can open, but only for take away and parcel. Private vehicles including cars and autos will not be allowed to ply. Public transport will fully be stopped.

Palaniswami stated that this lockdown has been declared due to a surge in Coronavirus cases. Reportedly, medical health experts and officials recommended for a lockdown which is currently inevitable in the state.

Earlier last week, Palaniswami had rejected speculations that Chennai will have a lockdown. Over 46,000 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu with nearly 500 deaths. The state government had faced criticism saying that they are not revealing exact number of deaths.

The state government has also recommended people to stay indoors and follow the guidelines provided by officials.