Lockdown extended to 30 June

coronavirus

Malls, hotels, restaurants and places of worship can open on 8 June except in areas with the most number of coronavirus cases. The government said this on Saturday while extending the nationwide lockdown till 30 June.

All activities banned earlier will open up in phases, the Union Home Ministry said in new guidelines.

Night curfew will stay, but timings will be changed to 9 pm-5am from the existing 7 pm-7am.

Cinemas, schools and international flights will reopen after an assessment in the next few weeks. A decision on reopening schools and colleges will be taken in July after consultations with states, parents and other stake-holders.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people or goods within states and between states.

International flights, metros, cinemas, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres and bars will also be allowed after more consultations in June “based on the assessment of the situation”, said the ministry.

Social, political, religious, cultural and other gatherings also stay banned for now, given the unabated need for physical distancing to check the infection.

